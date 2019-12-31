CONCORD — The number of people who died on New Hampshire roads and highways totaled 99 in 2019, a drop of 30 percent from the previous year.
The precipitous drop follows a steep jump in the number of fatalities in 2018, when 142 people died on state highways.
And the drop in fatalities comes despite the horrific June 21 accident involving seven affiliates of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club in the White Mountains. Massachusetts truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, who had a history of drug use, remains in jail and is awaiting trial in their deaths.
State officials attributed the lower number to good driving habits and urged people to continue the trend.
“Good driver behavior has helped reduce traffic-related fatalities, and we thank the motoring public and our public and private partners for their dedication to keeping New Hampshire’s roads and highways safe,” said William Haynes, commander of the New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety.
His agency released the data Tuesday afternoon.
In a statement, the Office of Highway Safety and New Hampshire State Police said impaired driving, speeding and distraction continue to be the top factors for any accidents, including fatalities, in the Granite State.
Meanwhile, the director of the ambulance service that handles first response in Manchester and Nashua was surprised at the steep reduction in fatalities.
Chris Stawasz said most of the accidents he sees involve vehicles traveling at a high velocity.
“The Everett Turnpike between Manchester and Nashua is like a NASCAR track some days,” said Stawasz, the regional director of AMR Ambulance.
He said he hasn’t noticed a reduction in driver distraction. He said newer cars are safer, and with the good economy people are buying new cars, which help them survive a crash.
He noted that the number of automobile fatalities statewide will nearly equal the number of fatal drug overdoses in Manchester and Nashua for the year.
The number of crashes in which someone died numbered 88 in 2019, compared to 130 the previous year. The number differs from the number of fatalities because some crashes involve more than one victim.
State Police Col. Christopher Wagner credited the reduction to good decisions and coordinated enforcement efforts throughout the State.
“One death is too many,” Wagner said.
Last year at this time, state officials were alarmed at the large number of traffic fatalities. The number of fatalities had jumped 36 percent, and officials blamed drugs and alcohol, distracted driving, and lack of seat belt use.
“It’s bad choices,” Haynes said at the time.
