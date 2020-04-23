NEW HAMPTON – A three-alarm fire destroyed a large barn, seriously damaged the attached house and consumed at least one outbuilding at 1059 Winona Road early Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters from multiple Lakes Region area departments were called to help battle the intense blaze that sent a thick plume of dark black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles. The property owner called 911 about noontime to report the barn was on fire and that the occupants had safely evacuated.
Windy conditions blew glowing embers into the woods, sparking multiple smaller fires. New Hampton Fire Chief Mike Drake called in forest fire crews and rangers from the NH Division of Forest and Land to put out the burning leaves and grasses to keep them from spreading to a nearby home across the street.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the NH Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted to assist.
Meanwhile, crews and equipment from Ashland, Bristol, Center Harbor, Meredith and Plymouth battled the raging structure fire using water shuttled in by tankers that was drawn from a nearby pond via a submersible pump.
The fire was punctuated by multiple explosions. Drake had earlier cautioned firefighters that there was ammunition in the building as well as multiple propane tanks on the property.
Thursday was a predicted Class 3 (high) fire danger day for areas of the state without snow cover, according to the NH Division of Forest and Lands. That classification cites the potential for rapid fire spread where surface cover such as fine grass and leaves are dry. Winds were recorded at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.
Records list the owner of the property located about 6.5 miles from Route 104, as the Piper Revocable Trust. Locals said the circa 1850s farm was owned by Charlie Piper. The four-bedroom, one bath, Cape-style house and some 13 acres of property were assessed for tax purposes at $116,950.
Police closed Winona Road at the intersection of West Shore Road and Lambert Road to allow fire trucks to shuttle in water and firefighters to stretch hoses across the road unimpeded by traffic.
The Hebron, Hill, Rumney, Waterville Valley and Woodstock Fire Departments provided cover trucks.
The windy dry conditions also helped fuel a second-alarm brush fire that blackened about three acres in the area of 178 New Hebron Road in Plymouth shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday.