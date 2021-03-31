One badly burned in New Ipswich fire

A Boston MedFlight helicopter lands at Mascenic High School to transport a New Ipswich resident seriously burned in a house fire Wednesday morning.

 Provided by Rindge Fire Department

A New Ipswich resident seriously burned in a house fire Wednesday morning was taken to a Boston hospital via helicopter.

The fire was reported at 602 Turnpike Road in New Ipswich shortly before 5 a.m., according to the state fire marshal's office.

New Ipswich firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke in the house and two people trapped on a porch roof. Both were rescued, but one had already suffered life-threatening injuries.

Rindge firefighters helped secure a landing zone in the Mascenic High School parking lot for a Boston MedFlight helicopter. The burn victim was transferred from an ambulance to the helicopter and taken away for treatment.

The cause and origin of the fire are being investigated.

