A New Ipswich resident seriously burned in a house fire Wednesday morning was taken to a Boston hospital via helicopter.
The fire was reported at 602 Turnpike Road in New Ipswich shortly before 5 a.m., according to the state fire marshal's office.
New Ipswich firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke in the house and two people trapped on a porch roof. Both were rescued, but one had already suffered life-threatening injuries.
Rindge firefighters helped secure a landing zone in the Mascenic High School parking lot for a Boston MedFlight helicopter. The burn victim was transferred from an ambulance to the helicopter and taken away for treatment.
The cause and origin of the fire are being investigated.