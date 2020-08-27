A 76-year-old hiker from New Jersey was carried off Peaked Mountain in North Conway on Thursday afternoon, after he started experiencing chest pain.
Theodore Clancy, 76 of Lake Hopatcong, N.J. was hiking with his son, daughter in law and grandson on the Middle Mountain Trail on Peaked Mountain on Thursday, according to a news release from the state Fish and Game Department. The group had been hiking for about an hour when Clancy's chest started to hurt, and they called 911 for help around 1 p.m.
Conservation officers and paramedics from Conway and North Conway hiked about a mile and a half from the trailhead to where Clancy and his family were.
Rescuers used a litter to carry Clancy down the trail. Clancy was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway, then taken by helicopter to Maine Medical Center.