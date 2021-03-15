The top ranks of the Manchester Police Department are solidifying under recently installed Chief Allen Aldenberg, who has selected a new assistant chief, four new captains and created a new position — chief of staff.
Earlier this month, Aldenberg announced the final component of his leadership team.
He named Lt. Matthew Barter as chief of staff and gave him oversight of officer mental health and wellness, public information and crime analysis. Barter will also advise Aldenberg when called upon.
Aldenberg said he was looking for his captains to have experience with several different divisions within the department.
“I’m not looking for people who are stovepipes, doing one thing in their career,” he said. He expects the command staff will be in place for the next two to three years. When Aldenberg took the job in October, he committed to a minimum of three years, he said.
Scott Spradling, chairman of the advisory Manchester Police Commission, stressed that the promotions all came from within, a credit to the training and culture in the department.
“It’s reminiscent of (Patriots head coach) Bill Belichick’s next-man-up vibe,” Spradling said. He said the number of command-staff openings was large this time around, which he attributes to the shifting demands of police work along with the negative atmosphere nationwide when it comes to law enforcement.
That atmosphere is prompting some to leave the job, said Spradling, who noted that former chief Carlo Capano stayed on the job a little more than two years.
“He was still a young guy, talented, a good leader. We lost Carlo early,” Spradling said.
The new command staff includes:
Assistant Chief Steven Mangones. He took over for Ryan Grant, who did not want the chief’s job and announced his retirement shortly after Aldenberg was named chief.
Capt. Brandon Murphy, command of the patrol division. Murphy had been a lieutenant in the special enforcement division.
Capt. Peter Marr, command of the legal and professional standards division, which entails records, prosecution, sexual offender compliance, training and recruitment. Mangones had led the division previously.
Capt. Christopher Goodnow, command of community affairs, a job he will assume in two weeks when Capt. Brian O’Keefe leaves the department. The division entails community police, crime prevention, mounted unit, senior services, the Police Athletic League and animal control. Aldenberg has reassigned the traffic unit into the community affairs division. Goodnow had headed traffic before his promotion.
Capt. Shawn McCabe, command of the administrative division, which includes communications, information technology and building and fleet maintenance. The position had been held by Capt. Joe Mucci, who has also resigned.
Capt. Sean Leighton, who continues as head of investigations.
Capt. Mark Sanclemente, who continues as head of special enforcement.
Aldenberg said he recognizes that his command staff are all White males, but all of his lieutenants who were up for promotion were White males. He said all New Hampshire police departments struggle with diversity, and he wants to cast a wider net for potential recruits.
Aldenberg joined the Manchester police in 2003 and steadily rose up the ranks. He is also a colonel in the Massachusetts Army National Guard.
“He is a no-nonsense leader who expects you to do your job and do it well,” Spradling said. Like Capano and former Chief Nick Willard, Aldenberg has a strong relationship with his department employees, Spradling said. But Aldenberg is less likely to get involved in politics and public messaging, he said.
“Al is a little bit quieter in terms of the public statement side,” Spradling said. “He’s still reasonably new and figuring out what to say and where to say it.”