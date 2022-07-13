developing New search on for missing Maura Murray Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Jul 13, 2022 Jul 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Missing since 2004 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save New Hampshire law enforcement officers are conducting a ground search in the North Country, near where missing college student Maura Murray was last seen 18 years ago.In a news release, officials said the search on Wednesday of an area off Route 112 in Landaff and Easton is “not the result of new information in the case.”Instead, it’s a “more extensive” search of surrounding areas that previously had been searched, they said. Officers from state police and New Hampshire Fish and Game are involved in the search.Murray was 21 and a nursing student at UMass-Amherst when she left college on Feb. 9, 2004, and headed north. That night about 7:30 p.m., her car crashed on Route 112 in Haverhill, N.H.Shortly after, a witness encountered a young woman, believed to be Murray, at the crash scene.However, when police arrived at the scene a few minutes later, Murray had disappeared.In the years since, numerous unsuccessful searches of the area were conducted by law enforcement and private citizens.In the release, officials asked the public “to respect the privacy of residents in the area and stay off their property during the search and as the investigation continues.”State police are asking anyone with information about Maura Murray to contact the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit at 603-223-3648, or by email at: coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Wrong-way driver charged with DWI after narrowly missing cruiser on I-89 New search on for missing Maura Murray AG, other agencies investigate death of 15-day-old infant from Hudson False alarm rings at Seabrook nuclear power plant Manchester: Chief defends PD over complaints on handling of Pride incident Car crashes into Hooksett rest area Load more {{title}} Most Popular NH most profligate source of illegal guns seized in Mass. Bicyclist dies after colliding with motorcycle in Hancock Search suspended for Hampstead man, 79 Body of California man found in Bow More than 100 firefighters battle two-alarm blaze on Manchester's West Side Mass. man rescued after 50-foot fall on Mount Major Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at commercial building in Londonderry Nashua man seriously injured after launching car into Souhegan River in Merrimack Sunken 70-foot yacht pulled from waters off New Castle Untimely death of inmate at New Hampshire State Prison for Men under investigation Request News Coverage