New Hampshire law enforcement officers are conducting a ground search in the North Country, near where missing college student Maura Murray was last seen 18 years ago.

In a news release, officials said the search on Wednesday of an area off Route 112 in Landaff and Easton is “not the result of new information in the case.”

Instead, it’s a “more extensive” search of surrounding areas that previously had been searched, they said. Officers from state police and New Hampshire Fish and Game are involved in the search.

Murray was 21 and a nursing student at UMass-Amherst when she left college on Feb. 9, 2004, and headed north. That night about 7:30 p.m., her car crashed on Route 112 in Haverhill, N.H.

Shortly after, a witness encountered a young woman, believed to be Murray, at the crash scene.

However, when police arrived at the scene a few minutes later, Murray had disappeared.

In the years since, numerous unsuccessful searches of the area were conducted by law enforcement and private citizens.

In the release, officials asked the public “to respect the privacy of residents in the area and stay off their property during the search and as the investigation continues.”

State police are asking anyone with information about Maura Murray to contact the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit at 603-223-3648, or by email at: coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.