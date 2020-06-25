EAST KINGSTON — To most people, it’s just a bathroom.
But to members of the East Kingston Fire Department, the newly renovated restroom with the addition of a shower is a potentially life-saving decontamination area.
The building project was recently completed thanks to donated materials and labor.
The new shower replaced a small kiddie pool that was set up inside the fire station to serve as a decontamination area for fire and emergency personnel handling calls during the coronavirus pandemic.
The station has never had a shower, which fire officials said raised concerns in recent months.
“Since the COVID-19 process started … it was really frightening to say the least. One of my responsibilities is to keep everybody safe, but not just them, keep their families safe,” Fire Chief Ed Warren said during an event held at the station Monday to thank the businesses and community for their support.
After learning about the kiddie pool system for decontamination and the lack of a shower, Epping-based Construction Services of New Hampshire (CSNH) stepped up to the plate and offered to remodel the bathroom and install the shower for free.
Lowe’s in Seabrook also agreed to provide all of the materials through its “Hearts and Hammers” program, which store manager Jeff Conrow estimated was approximately $8,000.
Others donated their services as well, including Progressive Plumbing and Mechanical of Bedford and Levasseur Electric of Manchester.
Before the companies came forward and offered to lend a hand, the East Kingston Volunteer Fire Association had launched a GoFundMe campaign to try to raise the money needed for the project. The campaign raised nearly $5,000, and while the money was no longer needed because of the donated labor and materials, donors told the fire association to keep the money to purchase personal protective equipment and other critical supplies.
“Sometimes you don’t know that people notice what you do, but when you find out that they do and they appreciate it, it makes you choke up a little,” Warren said.
State Rep. Deborah Hobson, R-East Kingston, also presented two proclamations from the House of Representatives to CSNH and Lowe’s for their generosity.
CSNH owner Denis Cloutier said the project went “exceptionally well.”
“Being able to give back to the community is a big part of our mission and trying to help others that need help,” he said.