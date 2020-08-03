LACONIA – After a nationwide search, the Belknap County Department of Corrections has a new superintendent.
According to county officials, Adam Cunningham of Belmont stood out in the pool of candidates because of his more than 20-year career in law enforcement, coupled with the extensive specialized training that he will bring to Belknap County.
Keith Gray, who was instrumental in helping the county make the shift to a community corrections model with a focus on substance abuse treatment and educational programming, retired Friday. Gray, who held the position for five years, spent his last week working with Cunningham.
“Superintendent Gray was an excellent leader for the corrections department which was never more important or apparent than during the outbreak of the pandemic. He will be missed as a key member of the county management team. He had a long and very successful career in public service and he’s earned a healthy and happy retirement,” County Administrator Debra Shackett said Monday.
Cunningham holds a bachelor of arts in sociology from California State University. He previously worked for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the Sacramento Police Department and the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.
“We are very proud of our corrections department and look forward to continued progress with our Corrections Opportunity for Recovery and Education (CORE) program and community corrections philosophy,” said Dave DeVoy who chairs the Belknap County Commission.
The $8 million dollar, 72-bed 18,100-square-foot community corrections center was opened in 2017. It replaced a facility whose original cell block was built in 1890. The House of Corrections was added in the 1950s, with subsequent additions made in the 1970s and 1980s.
A key focus of the CORE initiative, patterned after a successful program launched in Sullivan County in 2009-2010, is helping those who have completed their sentence to reintegrate into the community and connect with local service providers, to continue their progress and reduce recidivism.
Among the courses offered are decision-making skills, parenting, anger management, employment readiness and career and technical education. Inmates who successfully complete the CORE program can see their sentences reduced or can qualify for release on electronic monitoring.