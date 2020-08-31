GILFORD – A New York married couple was killed Friday night when their motorcycle crashed on Lakeshore Road, or Route 11, at 6:45 p.m. near the entrance to Belknap Point Road.
Police said a man and his wife, who were riding on the same motorcycle and who were described as both being in their 60s were taken to Lakes Region General Hospital. They both died as a result of their injuries.
The identity of the couple is being withheld pending notification of their relatives.
Police said Route 11 was closed down for several hours while members of the Belknap Regional Accident Investigation Team investigated the cause of the crash. The Gilford police were assisted by members of N.H. Liquor Enforcement, who helped with traffic rerouting, and the Gilford Fire Department.