The Newmarket Police Department is following in the footsteps of its neighbors in Exeter and other law enforcement agencies that have begun making the switch to hybrid police cruisers to reduce fuel usage and cut costs.
At a meeting last week, the Town Council approved spending $51,647 to purchase and outfit a new 2021 Ford Police Interceptor Utility, which has a lithium-ion hybrid battery that can power on-board electrical equipment so the vehicle doesn’t have to idle for long periods of time.
It will be Newmarket’s first hybrid vehicle and should arrive within the next few months.
“If it’s left for any length of time with all of those electronic systems going, it will kill the battery and we’ll end up having to jump it so the difference here with this hybrid system is it has a much more significant battery system that can actually take a lot of the electronics that it wouldn’t normally on a traditional vehicle,” Newmarket police Lt. Greg Jordan said.
The hybrid is expected to use about 1,276 fewer gallons of gas a year, Jordan said, which will save an estimated $3,500.
Ford has estimated that during a typical eight-hour shift, a police cruiser spends nearly five hours idling.
“I just think that the implications for the environment and the future are huge,” Town Council Chairman Toni Weinstein said at the meeting on April 19.
Newmarket is the latest department to purchase a hybrid vehicle.
The Exeter Police Department recently added two hybrid police cruisers to its fleet and will purchase two more this year.
Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said that by the end of 2022, the department plans to have the Ford hybrid vehicle for all of its front-line cars.
“When I became chief in 2019, I understood the importance to switching our police fleet over to a more energy-efficient vehicle such as the new Ford Interceptor hybrids. I was aware of how much fuel is expended and the amount of emissions our average police cruiser puts out into our environment on a 24/7 yearly basis,” he said.
Poulin said he met with Renay Allen of the Exeter Energy Committee and went over plans to phase in the hybrids. She and other local officials were supportive of the move.
Poulin then met with McFarland Ford in Exeter to discuss options for bringing the hybrids on board.
“We were immediately impressed by the improved performance rating of the cruiser in addition to its lower fuel usage,” he said, adding that the hybrid was projected to accelerate faster, achieve a higher top speed and have at least 40% better fuel economy than the previous V6-powered model.
For the month of March, Exeter’s hybrid cruiser used an average of 184.2 gallons of fuel versus the non-hybrid Ford Explorers, which used an average of 242.66 gallons.