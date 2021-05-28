Newmarket police Lt. Greg Jordan has been promoted to chief to replace Kyle True, who retired this month after 28 years in law enforcement.
Jordan, who has 22 years of experience, joined the Newmarket Police Department in 1999 and became a lieutenant overseeing the patrol division in 2019.
“His breadth of knowledge, his love of the community and commitment ensuring professionalism in the Newmarket Police Department easily made him the top choice for the job,” Town Manager Steve Fournier said in a news release announcing Jordan’s appointment.
Jordan has earned several awards and was named Newmarket’s “Police Officer of the Year” in 2000, 2001 and 2002.