Newmarket man drowns in Milton pond Staff Report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022 Updated 16 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Newmarket man drowned after he fell from his canoe in Milton on Tuesday morning, state police said.According to a news release from New Hampshire State Police, Sonethanong Khongsouvankham, 44, of Newmarket was fishing from a canoe in a pond in Milton when he fell from his canoe.Bystanders called 911 just after 9 a.m., saying Khongsouvankham was hanging onto his canoe, and did not have a life vest.Khongsouvankham let go of the canoe and tried to swim to shore, state police said, but made it less than 10 feet before he went under the water’s surface.An onlooker swam out to where Khongsouvankham sank, but could not find him.Marine Patrol officers found Khongsouvankham’s body around 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Newmarket man drowns in Milton pond Man sought in Manchester sexual assault Hillsboro-Deering school resource officer dead after medical emergency Fremont man held on DUI dead in Massachusetts State Police custody holding cell {{title}} Most Popular Police identify woman found dead in Merrimack River One dead in Kingston crash Fire Marshal: Red Jacket resort rooms equipped with fire alarms Hiker plucked from mountain by Guard helicopter Camper tips on I-89 in Grantham, blocking road Mass. woman seriously hurt in Merrimack crash Fremont man held on DUI dead in Massachusetts State Police custody holding cell Police release sketch of unidentified woman found dead in Merrimack River Motorcycle crash kills one in Concord Fire damages Red Jacket Resort in North Conway Request News Coverage