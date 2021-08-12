Newmarket woman killed in Brentwood crash By Jason Schreiber Union Leader Correspondent Jason Schreiber Aug 12, 2021 Aug 12, 2021 Updated 26 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Danielle Doucette-Boyd, 52, of Newmarket died Thursday morning in a three-car crash on Route 125 in Brentwood, police said. Provided by Brentwood Police Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Newmarket woman was killed in a three-car crash Thursday morning that closed both lanes of Route 125 in Brentwood.Danielle Doucette-Boyd, 52, was identified as the driver of a Mustang who died at the scene of the head-on crash, according to Brentwood police Sgt. Steve Sforza.The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. in the area of 70 Route 125 when Doucette-Boyd’s vehicle, which was traveling northbound, crossed into oncoming southbound traffic, Sforza said.Her vehicle struck a truck heading southbound and then hit a Jeep head-on, he said.The female driver of the Jeep suffered serious injuries, Sforza said, but they were not considered life threatening. She was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.The driver of the truck was not hurt.The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Brentwood Police Department with assistance from the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.The crash shut down both travel lanes, which remained closed at 12:30 p.m. Sforza said he expected crews would be clearing the scene and reopening the highway by early afternoon.RockinghamNews@unionleader.com Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jason Schreiber Follow Jason Schreiber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Man, 37, drowns at Echo Lake in Conway trying to help another swimmer Echo Lake drowning victim identified as Bedford man Two seriously injured in North Hampton motorcycle crash Report: Plaistow chief 'responsible' for incident, but investigation cannot substantiate allegations Driver avoids serious injury in I-93 crash that left pickup in pieces Londonderry woman critically injured in I-93 crash in New Hampton AMR to hire 40 EMTs, offer paid training in NH Human remains from car missing since '78 could take year to ID Conn. man issued speeding summons after rolling over rental UTV North Hampton man who died in fire is identified Request News Coverage