Danielle Doucette-Boyd, 52, of Newmarket died Thursday morning in a three-car crash on Route 125 in Brentwood, police said.

A Newmarket woman was killed in a three-car crash Thursday morning that closed both lanes of Route 125 in Brentwood.

Danielle Doucette-Boyd, 52, was identified as the driver of a Mustang who died at the scene of the head-on crash, according to Brentwood police Sgt. Steve Sforza.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. in the area of 70 Route 125 when Doucette-Boyd’s vehicle, which was traveling northbound, crossed into oncoming southbound traffic, Sforza said.

Her vehicle struck a truck heading southbound and then hit a Jeep head-on, he said.

The female driver of the Jeep suffered serious injuries, Sforza said, but they were not considered life threatening. She was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Brentwood Police Department with assistance from the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.

The crash shut down both travel lanes, which remained closed at 12:30 p.m. Sforza said he expected crews would be clearing the scene and reopening the highway by early afternoon.

