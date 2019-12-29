NEWPORT — A local man died after being struck near Yoshi’s Convenience store Saturday evening on North Main Street.
The Newport Police Department received 911 calls reporting the accident at 7:25 p.m. At the scene, rescuers found Carlton R. Barton, 80, a resident of North Main Street, with serious injures. He was taken to Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont, where he died, police said.
Barton had just left the convenience story when he was struck by Jamie L. Fordiani, 33, also of Newport, police said.
She was driving a 2008 Ford Escape north on North Main Street. Neither speed nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash, police said.
The accident is under investigation by the Newport Accident Reconstruction team. Anyone with information can call Newport Police Lt. Craig Robertson at 603-863-3232.
