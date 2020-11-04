Five students and a staffer at Newport Middle High School became ill from fumes in the building on Wednesday, leading to classes being canceled for the day.
Superintendent Brendan Minnihan said it is believed that the fumes that caused the light-headedness and nausea experienced by students and staff came from the automotive program on campus as part of the Sugar River Valley Regional Technical Center located on campus.
“We’re going to have the (New Hampshire) Department of Environmental Services check the building,” he said.
When a handful of students reported feeling unwell and smelling an exhaust-type smell in the building, Minnihan said part of the building was evacuated, but as more students reported smelling the fumes, the whole school was soon out of the building.
Newport’s Fire and Rescue Department responded and suggested windows be opened to vent the fumes.
Students went back inside the building, but continued to report feeling unwell from the fumes, he said.
Eventually more than 50 students and staff were evaluated by emergency service professionals and mostly cleared, Minnihan said.
However, four students and one staffer were taken to the emergency room with light-headedness and nausea, and one student got a ride to the ER from a parent, Minnihan said.
Minnihan said none of the students nor staffers reported any serious illness from the fumes, and the emergency room trips were a precaution.
Rather than continue to deal with the fumes, Minnihan said administrators decided to cancel school for the remainder of the day and bring in people to find the source of the fumes. Minnihan said the most likely source remains the automotive program class, and he expects to be able to reopen the school on Thursday.
The Newport Sugar River Valley Regional Technical Center is in the middle of a renovation program, with a committee reviewing possible upgrades to air quality systems, ventilation, fire safety, plumbing, heating and electrical systems.