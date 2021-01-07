Accustomed to dealing with large, sometimes drunken crowds of University of New Hampshire students, Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley said he has no criticism of Capitol Police overwhelmed by rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
“That crowd was just outright violent, so our tactics are a lot different than what would be going down in the Capitol,” Kelley said Thursday.
Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig said 3,000 to 7,000 people can pour into downtown Durham and become riotous after sporting events such as the World Series, the Super Bowl and the NCAA Final Four.
Durham calls in mutual support and has 130 to 150 police officers in place with appropriate gear to disperse crowds.
“We also regularly host high-level political candidates, social movement marches and more. We’ve learned over time that the best offense is a good defense – you have to look ahead and anticipate what might come to pass, and then have sufficient personnel, equipment and logistical planning in place to manage the incident,” Selig said.
Selig said a reasonable person might question whether executive departments reporting directly to President Donald Trump were somehow directed to stand down, rather than ramp up, while planning for the crowds invited to Washington, D.C., to object to affirming the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden.
Kelley said his department routinely trains with state police and UNH police because they have been caught unprepared in the past. He said officers allow students to blow off some steam. but once there is a sense the crowd is getting destructive, it is dispersed immediately.
He said law enforcement in Washington on Wednesday had to focus on the protection and evacuation of members of Congress.
“Their top priority yesterday was, and should be, the safety of the people inside the building. Property can be replaced, maybe not all of the time, but when it comes to people, the priority is to separate them from the mob,” Kelley said.
Kurk Dorsey, professor and department chair of the History Department at UNH, said there had been signs for months that Wednesday’s chaos could happen.
Dorsey, who teaches History of Modern U.S. and Foreign Relations of the U.S., said the historical impact of what happened Wednesday will be felt in America's level of influence around the world.
“I don’t think this moment is problematic for democracy. It’s an embarrassment more than anything,” Dorsey said. “The impact on the U.S. in this moment is in its soft powers around the world. We just gave China the biggest gift we could.”