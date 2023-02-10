NH DHHS Claremont office to remain closed through Feb. 17 Provided by NH Department of Health and Human Services Feb 10, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 Updated 39 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The NH Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced that its Claremont District Office, located at 17 Water St., Suite 301 in Claremont, will remain closed through Friday, Feb. 17.Work continues in repairing damage caused by burst pipes after last weekend’s extreme cold. DHHS will provide updates regarding the Claremont District Office as they are available next week.DHHS will contact Claremont clients with in-person meetings scheduled for Feb. 13-17 to provide alternative services.DHHS staff based in Claremont will continue to manage cases, process applications and perform other client-related business from other locations.Claremont District Office clients can contact the following DHHS programs for services:DHHS Customer Service Center at 1-844-ASK-DHHS (1-844-275-3447);The Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services at 603-271-9203;The Bureau of Family Assistance at 603-271-9700;The Division for Children, Youth and Families at 603-271-6562 or 1-800-894-5533 (in-state only);The Division of Child Support Services at 603-271-4427;Clients can also manage their accounts and apply for services through https://nheasy.nh.gov/#/. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY State officials say bomb threats at Walmart stores likely a hoax Two children dead after bus rams into a Montreal-area daycare; driver arrested Program helps reduce nonfatal shootings in city by 56%, Manchester police say Officer resigns to avoid prosecution for looking up plate of motorcycle his wife was passenger on {{title}} Most Popular One killed in head-on crash in Manchester Manchester boy, 5, who fell from third-story window last week dies, police confirm State, local police find missing Winchester teen safe State officials say bomb threats at Walmart stores likely a hoax Authorities: Neighborhood dispute sparked fatal shooting in Berlin Program helps reduce nonfatal shootings in city by 56%, Manchester police say Manchester man who died in accident Sunday evening identified Brockton Hospital out of power after fire knocked down, fire chief says Bar owner: Murder suspect booted from bar an hour before deadly shooting Trooper, Manchester woman injured when struck by allegedly impaired driver Request News Coverage