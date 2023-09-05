Daniel Lampignano and Logan

Daniel Lampignano and his 7-year-old German shepherd, Logan, found a missing Alexandria man in the woods near the man’s home early Tuesday morning.

 Provided by New England K-9 Search and Rescue

A team from New England K-9 Search and Rescue found a missing Alexandria man safe and sound early Tuesday morning, hours after he had gotten lost in the woods near his home.

Authorities were notified shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday that 80-year-old Richard Taylor had not returned home from a walk.

Successful rescue

Rescuers, including dog teams from New England K-9 Search and Rescue, accompany Richard Taylor out of the Alexandria woods.