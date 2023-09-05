A team from New England K-9 Search and Rescue found a missing Alexandria man safe and sound early Tuesday morning, hours after he had gotten lost in the woods near his home.
Authorities were notified shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday that 80-year-old Richard Taylor had not returned home from a walk.
Taylor, who has dementia, had left home about two hours earlier, and his family and friends had searched the area without success before calling for help, officials said.
Handler Daniel Lampignano and his 7-year-old German shepherd, Logan, found the man shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, in woods about 6/10ths of a mile from his home. With help from rescuers, Taylor was able to walk out on foot and was taken to a hospital to be checked out.
Lampignano got the summons from Donna Larson, training officer for New England K-9, around 10:30 p.m. and within minutes, he and Logan were on their way to Alexandria.
Four dog teams joined other searchers from Fish and Game, Alexandria police and fire departments, state police and the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team.
When Logan alerted and took off, “I knew that he was onto something,” Lampignano said.
Then he heard Taylor call out.
“I could hear him before I could see him,” he said.
As he caught up to his dog, Lampignano, who is a physician, was relieved to see that Taylor was in good shape — and happily greeting his canine rescuer. “He was making comments about what a good dog he was,” he said.
Later, as the rescue teams gathered, it was clear that Logan was pretty pleased with himself, his handler said. “He was kind of strutting around,” he said. “He was very happy, very proud.”
A nose job
Larson, who coordinated the dog teams at the scene that night, said her all-volunteer group relies on “air scent” dogs to find people, distinct from dogs trained to follow a trail on the ground.
Humans are constantly shedding skin cells that carry scent on the wind — think of the cloud that follows Pigpen from the Peanuts comic strip, she explained. That’s what her group’s dogs are trained to follow.
They rely on the dogs’ hunting instincts — in this case, their “prey” is a missing adult or child, Larson said. “The dogs are working off leash, free, making their own decisions,” she explained.
When the dog finds a person, the dog is trained to return to the handler. “They’ll jump on the handler, grab a toy, and that means they found something,” Larson said.
After a successful search, the dogs often follow the person they’ve saved, she said. “If the person’s being carried out in a litter, they’ll be right there,” she said. “I had one of my shepherds years ago jump in the ambulance.”
“They take ownership,” she said. “It’s the best thing they’ve ever done.”
Lampignano has had Logan since he was a puppy and began training him for search-and-rescue work early on. The dog’s father was Lampignano’s previous New England K-9 partner.
He credits the longstanding partnership between New England K-9 and New Hampshire Fish and Game for the successful search in Alexandria.
These dogs can sense when they’re out on a real search, not just training, Lampignano said. “I think all the dogs know the difference,” he said. “The dogs simply become more serious, more duty-bound, more attentive if you will.”
Lampignano, who is a psychiatrist at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, had to get up for work on Tuesday, leaving his canine partner home sleeping.
“Logan got the day off,” he said.
Most members of New England K-9 have full-time jobs, Larson said. They train weekly, and spend their own money for the care of their dogs and the gas to get to search sites, often hours from their homes. They’ve looked for autistic children, lost hunters, despondent adults, seniors with dementia.
Larson, who has been with the group from its start more than 40 years ago, said it’s a passion. “We love the work,” she said.
When they’re out on a mission, “all your work and your training has come together to possibly save someone’s life.”
A search can stretch over days. Sometimes, the person is never found.
And sometimes, by the time someone is found, it’s too late. “But it’s still bringing closure,” Larson said. “We did the job, and the family always feels better for it.”
Larson and her dog Bobbie were part of a New England K-9 team that deployed after the 9/11 attacks to the Fresh Kills landfill on Staten Island, where debris from the World Trade Center was being hauled. “We were searching for any ID, any human remains,” she said.
“It was horrible,” she said. “But the dogs did the job.”