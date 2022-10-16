State transportation officials say an electronic message board positioned along Interstate 93 in Manchester was reprogrammed to display a vulgar message directed at President Joe Biden early Sunday.
Department of Transportation spokesman Richard Arcand confirmed Sunday night a roadside message board located on I-93 South at the Island Pond Road overpass was reprogrammed to display the message, ‘F--- Biden.’
Arcand said state transportation officials were notified of the situation around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. He said the sign, which should have displayed the message ‘Shoulder Closed, ½ mile Ahead,’ was showing the vulgar message for about an hour before crews remedied the situation.
The signage is related to road work going on in the Huse Road area in Manchester.
“Our construction team went by, turned it around and shut it down, hopefully before too many people had to see it,” said Arcand.
Arcand said early indications are someone vandalized the sign, then reprogrammed it on site.
“It’s not connected to the internet,” said Arcand. “It’s a stand-alone piece of equipment. You don’t program them remotely.”
Arcand said he believes contractor signs have been vandalized and reprogrammed like this in the past “once or twice, but not recently to my knowledge.”
Arcand said state police were on scene Sunday, and DOT is also investigating. State officials intend to speak with the contractor responsible for the sign to determine who had access to it.
He believes it is illegal to tamper with construction signs, and if possible charges may be brought against those responsible.
“We’re looking into that,” Arcand said. “State police were there, I don’t think they found anything. DOT will certainly be conducting our own investigation as well.”
Social media posts viewed Sunday night included images purporting to show the sign, with the vulgar message clearly displayed.