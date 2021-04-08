The lift bridge worker credited with rescuing an intoxicated man who went over the railing of the Memorial Bridge into the Piscataqua River on Easter Sunday says he feels lucky to have been in a position to help.
When Bram Hepburn and his partner arrived for their shift just before midnight on April 4, they noticed a man about to cross the bridge, which has walkways on both sides. Hepburn said they watched the man’s progress on a video monitoring system.
Hepburn said as the man crossed the bridge into Kittery, Maine, he kept touching the railing. At some point, they saw his feet go over the railing and Hepburn sprang into action.
“What I was thinking in my head was it was an ebb tide heading out to sea, and it’s strong, this river’s current, so I started moving really quickly,” said Hepburn, who has worked full time for the Department of Transportation for three years.
Hepburn said the current pushed the man toward the Piscataqua Marina on the Maine side of the river; he could hear him moaning. The water there is about 20 feet deep.
As police started to arrive, Hepburn went down to the water. He heard the man yell again and ran up the rocks and to the marina entrance, where he jumped a gate and found the man holding onto a dock with the help of two officers who were shining spotlights from above.
“I got there and I kind of pounced on his hand,” Hepburn said Thursday. “He gripped my hand and then he felt like a bag of sand.”
The man told Hepburn he could not feel his legs, so Hepburn mustered all his strength, grabbed the man by his shirt and pulled him up far enough that he could get a leg onto the dock.
“I know I groaned like you hear weightlifters groan, and I kind of laid him down and sort of fell back,” said Hepburn, who lives in Eliot, Maine.
Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Richter described the man who was rescued as "extremely intoxicated.
“The bridge operator saw him go into the water and went down to take him out of the water," Richter said. "The man was able to make it to the marina and the bridge operator was able to pull him out of the water."
Police were coming down the dock by this point and started attending to the man. Emergency rescue workers transported him to Portsmouth Regional Hospital; he had minor injuries.
Hepburn said he hopes that the man, who police identified as in his mid-30s and from Stratham, realizes he has been given a second chance. Any of the bridge workers would have done the same thing in similar circumstances, he said.
Eileen Meaney, chief communications officer for the NH DOT, agreed.
“We are not necessarily known as first responders, but we’re first at every event. Any major issue on a roadway, we’re there,” Meaney said.
Meaney said Hepburn’s quick response did not surprise her.
“I’m incredibly proud of him, and he should be incredibly proud of himself for what he did for that gentleman and that gentleman’s family,” Meaney said.