Amazing scenes of natural beauty and terrible destruction greeted Litchfield firefighter Tim Kearns last month in Oregon, where he was helping in the fight against wildfires that have devastated the West.
Kearns was dispatched to the Lionshead fire three weeks ago, tapped because of his training and experience as a fire line paramedic.
He got his first taste of what firefighters are facing when all planes were grounded once he got to Portland because of the dense smoke. He had to drive the rest of the way to the incident command post, where the unit leader “put me on the night division, gave me a map and sent me on my way,” he said. Kearns relied on a mapping program on his phone to make his way to the fire line, where more than 100 firefighters were assigned to the night shift.
To try to contain a large wildfire, Kearns said, firefighters work at night when the winds are more favorable, setting what’s called a “back burn.”
“We dig a line in the dirt and start burning the ground material from the fire line back into the main body of the fire,” he said. That way, “As the fire progresses, it runs out of material on the ground.”
The “hotshot” crews do the burning, while a “holding” crew makes sure the fire doesn’t cross into the green area, Kearns said.
Firefighters also remove the dead branches and other materials from the bottom five feet of the trees, he said. “In the daytime, when the fire winds and embers start kicking around, there’s nothing to percolate the fire under the larger trees, because we’ve burned off all of that material.”
It was a pretty spectacular sight, Kearns said. He usually doesn’t take photos when he’s working, but he couldn’t resist, and his phone captured eerie images of the fire crews silhouetted against the orange glow of the fires.
Kearns has been doing this work for decades. After 32 years as a paramedic with the Hudson Fire Department, he retired four years ago as a lieutenant. He had joined the department right after high school in 1984 and started working for the state forest service three years later.
Kearns’ job out West was to take care of any injured firefighters. He was prepared for the worst, and there were ambulances standing by. But in his two weeks in Oregon, he only had to deal with knee and ankle injuries and some cuts and scrapes.
And the weather was with the firefighters, for a change. “As moisture kicked in and it started to rain, they were able to get the containment,” he said. By the time he left, 30% of the 204,000-acre fire was contained.
But the fire had consumed 280 structures, most in the town of Detroit, Oregon, Kearns said. And at least three people have died in the fires in Oregon, according to published reports.
Despite the fires, the natural beauty of the Northwest was striking, Kearns said. “It’s absolutely beautiful up there,” he said. “I was basically staying at an area that was at 6,000 feet and all the rest of the mountains were up from there.”
Back home in Litchfield, he said, “I live about 200 feet above sea level.”
He did have one unusual encounter with the local nightlife. As he was driving out to his shift one night, a bat began flapping around inside his car. “I screamed like a little girl,” he confessed.
His well-honed training kicked in. “I slammed the car into park and opened all the doors,” he said. “The engine company behind me thought I had a flat tire.”
The bat escaped unharmed, and Kearns’ vehicle earned a nickname: The Batmobile.