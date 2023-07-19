State leaders have approved a plan to allow New Hampshire National Guardsmen to help Fish and Game officers carry out search and rescue missions in the southern half of the state.
The Executive Council on Wednesday voted to approve a memorandum of understanding between the two agencies that allows Guard members to cover search and rescue operations from the Lakes Region to the southern border. Those operations currently are covered by teams based in northern New Hampshire.
David Mikolaities, the state’s adjutant general, called the partnership “a natural fit.”
“Much of the necessary training for search and rescue operations are considered basic tasks for our guardsmen and women,” Mikolaities said, noting that 50 guardsmen have already signed up to be part of the volunteer team.
Scott Mason, Fish and Game’s executive director, called the help from the Guard “an invaluable asset.”
“These soldiers are physically fit, disciplined and come prepared to meet the challenges that search and rescue missions present,” Mason said in a statement. “Having them ready to serve as volunteers in the southern areas of our state during difficult search missions will fill an essential role in the safety of New Hampshire citizens.”
Under the new five-year agreement, members of the Guard’s Volunteer Search and Rescue Team will be supervised by Fish and Game personnel. The team will be mobilized on voluntary state active duty status.
The state agreed to cover costs up to $100,000 in the event a member of the V-SAR team is injured or killed while serving on a mission. Team members also are eligible for workers’ compensation and death benefits, and those who lack health insurance will have their medical costs for any injuries covered.
Such costs would be paid out of the state’s general fund, according to the memorandum of understanding.
Gov. Chris Sununu said the new agreement will improve response times for search and rescue missions.
“When it comes to protecting the life and safety of Granite Staters, our citizen soldiers and airmen always step up to answer the call,” Sununu said. “We are grateful for their efforts.”