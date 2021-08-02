NH man dies in fiery crash in upstate New York By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Aug 2, 2021 Aug 2, 2021 Updated 10 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A New Hampshire man was killed early Sunday when his pickup truck hit a tree and was engulfed in flames, New York state police said.Cody M. Warner, 25, of Newport, was driving south on Route 46 in the town of Verona at 2:43 a.m. when he drove off the road and hit a tree, troopers said in a news release.After the 2002 Toyota pickup truck hit the tree at 5985 Route 46, the vehicle caught fire, state police said.Warner, who was alone in the pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.An autopsy is scheduled to determine Warner’s official cause of death. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Police certification board holds decertification hearings in public Utah man carried off Mount Washington after two nights in freezing winds Pontoon boat hits paddle boarder while docking on Lake Winnipesaukee Woman killed, man badly injured in Peterborough crash Elm Street shop window damaged in early morning gunfire, Manchester police investigating Man dies while hiking Mt. Carrigain Multi-vehicle crash near Hooksett tolls injures four More rain, more flooding across New Hampshire Hiker found unharmed after night out in Great Gulf Wilderness Nashua man dies after being struck crossing street in Dedham, Mass. Request News Coverage