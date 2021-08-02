A New Hampshire man was killed early Sunday when his pickup truck hit a tree and was engulfed in flames, New York state police said.

Cody M. Warner, 25, of Newport, was driving south on Route 46 in the town of Verona at 2:43 a.m. when he drove off the road and hit a tree, troopers said in a news release.

After the 2002 Toyota pickup truck hit the tree at 5985 Route 46, the vehicle caught fire, state police said.

Warner, who was alone in the pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine Warner’s official cause of death.

