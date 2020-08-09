MEREDITH - A Center Harbor man suffered non-life threatening injuries Sunday when the small plane he was piloting crashed and sank in Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee.
According to state police, around 3 p.mn. Sunday Marine Patrol Officer Zachary Cobis was on patrol on Lake Winnipesaukee when he was flagged down by a passing boater reporting a plane crash.
Cobis immediately responded and located the pilot - identified as David Grapes, 78, of Center Harbor - who had been pulled from the water by other boaters, across from Grouse Point in Meredith Bay.
Stoneham Police Officer Joe Ponzo was off-duty with his family on vacation on a boat in Lake Winnipesaukee, when he saw the ultralight glider plane crash land into the lake.
Ponzo called Marine Patrol and notified them of the crash, then steered his boat over to the area where the plane went down. He and other boaters worked to pull Grapes out of the water and onto his boat. Grapes was conscious and alert.
Ponzo was met on shore by members of the Marine Patrol Unit, the Laconia Fire Department, the Meredith Fire Department and Meredith Police Department. Grapes, who was the plane’s pilot and sole occupant sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia for treatment.
“Thankfully we were in the right place at the right time,” Ponzo said in a statement. “The plane sank into the water right after the crash and the man was able to get himself out before we got there. He was in the water and a few other boaters came to help me get him into my boat.”
Stoneham, Mass., Police Chief James McIntyre credited Off. Ponzo with saving the man’s life.
“Even off-duty on vacation with our families we are never truly off the job when duty calls,” Chief McIntyre said in a statement. “Officer Ponzo is a 23-year veteran of the Stoneham Police Department and he was the right person to be there when this man needed help. We credit Joe with helping to save this man’s life and springing into action when he saw someone in need.”
The ultralight plane sank in approximately 65 feet of water, Cobis reported.
According to state police, the ultralight was approximately 1,000 feet above the bay when the engine stopped.
The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and Federal Aviation Administration were notified of the incident.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional details is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police - Marine Patrol Lt. Crystal McLain at (603) 227-2113 or crystal.mclain@dos.nh.gov.