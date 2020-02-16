NH man killed in Maine snowmobile crash

A New Hampshire man was killed in a snowmobile accident in western Maine, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said.
Paul Whitaker, 49, of Conway, N.H., drifted off the left side of a trail and struck a tree Friday while snowmobiling in the White Mountain National Forest in Batchelder’s Grant Township, the state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said in a release.
Whitaker, who was wearing a helmet, was found unresponsive by two members of his group that were riding behind him but did not witness the crash, according to the release.
A member of the group began administering first aid while another went for help, the release said.
The Maine Warden Service, a White Mountain Forest Ranger, local fire and rescue agencies responded to the scene.
The crash remained under investigation. Speed and alcohol appeared to be contributing factors in the crash, according to the release.