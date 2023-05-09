NH man's body found near Methuen boat ramp Sunday By Jill Harmacinski Gloucester Daily Times, Mass. May 9, 2023 May 9, 2023 Updated 34 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save METHUEN, Massachusetts — The body of a young adult found in the Merrimack River has been identified as Ryan Cooper, 31, of Raymond, New Hampshire, authorities said Monday.Firefighters recovered Cooper's body near a boat ramp at 1110 Riverside Drive early Sunday afternoon, according to a statement released by Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Cooper's identity.Methuen Police also responded Sunday, as did the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team.No foul play is suspected, Tucker said.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY NH second safest state in the nation after Maine Two injured in Interstate 93 crash involving dump truck, minivan +2 Homicide unit investigating after NH man found unconscious in NC home dies Keene man killed, teen seriously injured in crash early Sunday Car crashes into business in Nashua early Sunday Teen allegedly going 120 mph on motorcycle among violations reported by state police in Hampton Load more {{title}} Most Popular After being placed on paid leave, Wolfeboro police chief retires Nashua police need help finding missing woman, 65 Car crashes into business in Nashua early Sunday Keene man killed, teen seriously injured in crash early Sunday Teen allegedly going 120 mph on motorcycle among violations reported by state police in Hampton Exeter man dies while hiking in western Maine Body found in Somersworth pond Portsmouth man dies in North Hampton crash Maine woman carried off Mt. Major after back injury Banner with racist message appears in Manchester Request News Coverage