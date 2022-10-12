NH National Guard helicopter called in to rescue injured Mass. hiker By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Oct 12, 2022 Oct 12, 2022 Updated 12 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Photo Courtesy Kathryn Menaugh Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A New Hampshire National Guard helicopter was called in to help rescue a 77-year-old Massachusetts man injured while hiking Mt. Garfield in Franconia on Tuesday.Around 3:54 p.m. Tuesday, conservation officers were notified of an injured hiker on the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia.The hiker was located about one-quarter mile from the summit of Mt. Garfield when he “tripped and fell into a tree,” New Hampshire Fish and Game Sgt. Heidi Murphy said in a statement.The hiker, identified as Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury, Mass., sustained significant injuries in the fall, rendering him unable to move, officials said.Pike was hiking with his niece, who called 911 and stabilized her uncle while awaiting rescue.A conservation officer responded to the Garfield Trail to hike to Pike’s location.“Due to the severity of his injuries and distance from the trailhead, the N.H. Army National Guard was called to request their assistance in the rescue efforts,” Murphy said in a statement.A National Guard flight crew was sent to the Garfield Ridge Trail around 5:40 pm. Pike was assessed by an Army medic, placed in a litter, and hoisted into a helicopter.Pike and the crew arrived at Dartmouth Health in Lebanon at approximately 6:50 p.m. for evaluation and treatment.A conservation officer arrived on scene just before Pike was hoisted, and he hiked with Pike’s niece out via the Garfield Trail. They arrived safely at the trailhead around 9:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY NH National Guard helicopter called in to rescue injured Mass. hiker Police: Wrong-way driver charged with DWI +3 Longtime Derry police chief Ed Garone dies +3 Prices rise for Nashua police vehicles adding $63,000 to bill State Police remind drivers to move over for flashing lights Man, 18, from Nashua dies after fall while climbing at Clough State Park Load more {{title}} Most Popular Man jumped from Bridge Street Bridge in Manchester Man, 18, from Nashua dies after fall while climbing at Clough State Park Man reported missing in Wolfeboro Swerving driver crashes on Route 101 Manchester police arrest man after stabbing on South Willow Manchester's Station 9 to close Friday, with work on new firehouse beginning later this month State police: 25 drivers going faster than 90 mph in three-hour period Tractor trailer crash closes lanes on I-89 in Grantham for several hours Wednesday Two dead after tow truck rear-ends SUV on I-93 in Boston Saturday night Fatal dirt bike crash remains under investigation in Hudson Request News Coverage