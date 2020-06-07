A member of the New Hampshire National Guard has been identified as one of two people who drowned in the Merrimack River in Canterbury late last month.
Spc. Pamela Anne Usanase, 21, of Concord was a culinary specialist with the 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion and a senior at Plymouth State College, officials with the New Hampshire National Guard announced Sunday.
According to the National Guard, Usanase drowned when she became overwhelmed by currents and deep water in the Merrimack River at Pebble Beach in Canterbury on May 30.
The second victim, a 27-year-old man who tried to rescue Usanase, has not yet been publicly identified.
“Pamela was a focused and dedicated soldier with a promising future in our organization,” said New Hampshire Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities in a statement. “She was admired and respected by her fellow guardsmen. Please keep Pamela’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”
According to the National Guard, Usanase had been assigned to the NH Food Bank for COVID-19 relief operations since April 25. She was part of a team of 28 Granite State guardsmen that had prepared more than 43,500 meals for families in need.
She joined the Guard at age 17, officials said.
Usanase also worked part-time with her mother and sisters as a mental health worker at the New Hampshire State Hospital, and at the Genesis Health Care Pleasant View Center in Concord as an assistant registered nurse, according to information provided by National Guard officials.
Usanase was enrolled as a senior at Plymouth State College, where she was named to the President’s List last year as an Allied Health Sciences major. She was planning on a career as an occupational health therapist after earning a master’s degree, and also wanted to become an officer in the National Guard, officials said.
Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted about Usanase on Sunday, saying he is “deeply saddened” by her death.
“Spc. Usanase represented the very best of the Granite State, consistently prioritizing service to her community,” tweeted Sununu. “Throughout #COVID19, she was on the frontlines distributing food to those in need. We mourn her loss. Our sympathies are with her family.”
Usanase was a 2017 graduate of Concord High School where she excelled as a student and athlete, Guard officials said. She spoke six languages, and listed soccer as her favorite sport. She joined the National Guard at age 17.
According to an online memoriam, Usanase loved cooking for her parents, and as the “second oldest sibling she could always be counted on for a friendly ear and good advice.”
Her youngest sister Anaelle called her “Paya,” which became her family nickname.
Usanase also served as an acolyte at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Concord. She is survived by her parents and four siblings.
On May 30, the New Hampshire Marine Patrol and divers from Fish and Game received a call about 7:45 p.m. about two swimmers who went under in the Merrimack River in Canterbury.
A man and a woman were among a group of four swimming near Pebble Beach about 7:45 p.m. when they began to struggle in the water, the Marine Patrol said in a news release.
“Despite efforts from the other two people to help pull them from the water, they went underwater and did not resurface,” the news release said.
The search continued until about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, then resumed Monday morning.
Divers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department located the body of Usanase about 8:20 a.m. Sunday, and found a 27-year-old man’s body about 15 minutes later, the news release said. Both were found in about 15 feet of water near where they were last seen, Fish and Game said.