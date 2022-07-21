NH pilot crashes at Georgia airport after landing gear collapses on runway By Micah Johnston The Macon Telegraph Jul 21, 2022 Jul 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save PERRY, Georgia -- A small plane crashed at the Perry Airport on Wednesday, the Perry Police Department said.The plane was carrying a pilot and one passenger, but no one was seriously hurt in the crash.The plane, a Colombia 350, crashed on the runway at around 2 p.m. Wednesday.The pilot, Timothy Antaya of New Hampshire, said the landing gear collapsed while on the runway during a landing.Antaya was checked by Houston County EMS responders, but was not hurt. The passenger, Perry native Shrad Amrit, was uninjured.The plane sustained significant damage and the incident is being investigated by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Rules panel objects to DWI interlock standard +2 Missing Mass. woman found dead inside truck, ex-boyfriend killed by police Bystander rescues 4 kids from fire, then jumps out window to save a 5th +4 Search related to missing woman Mary Anderson underway in Harvard with Mass. State Police on scene +3 Man allegedly set chair on fire, which set Manchester building ablaze +2 Smoky fire closes Caesario’s Pizza on Elm Street +3 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Search for missing Hampstead man continues, but police warn of speculation on social media Mass. family of woman last seen in Hudson fear she was kidnapped Missing Mass. woman found dead inside truck, ex-boyfriend killed by police Man allegedly set chair on fire, which set Manchester building ablaze Search related to missing woman Mary Anderson underway in Harvard with Mass. State Police on scene Smoky fire closes Caesario’s Pizza on Elm Street Police: NH motorcyclist not wearing helmet disregards officer's warning, crashes Sforza family to close Byfield greenhouse after tragedy that claimed life of Seabrook woman Cause of April blaze at Red Jacket 'undetermined' New search on for missing Maura Murray Request News Coverage