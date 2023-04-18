Just a few weeks after completing training in explosive detection, Londonderry police K-9 Zeus put his new skills into action in helping to secure Fenway Park on Marathon Monday.
This 127th running of the marathon marked the 10th anniversary of the 2013 bombings at the finish line, in which security has been greatly increased since. Dogs assisted from all over the nation, according to Londonderry police.
"Our dogs are trained in Boston so they have those relationships," said Londonderry Police Capt. Patrick Cheetham. "We are happy to help and we're only 45 minutes away."
Zeus — and handler Matt Morin — completed the training through the Boston Police K-9 Academy on March 31.
Police dogs from Manchester, Nashua and Salem also reported for duty for the Boston Marathon.
Londonderry's two police dogs do tracking, article searches and are involved in apprehensions. Zeus has a specialty in explosive detection while Ammo is trained in narcotics detection.
The dogs help patrol the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, the schools and respond to emergency's such as a threat being called into Home Depot on Tuesday, Cheetham said.
Dogs from Salem, Nashua and New Hampshire State Police helped out Londonderry Police search Home Depot.
"It is a network of officers who support each other with resources and availability just like they did for the Boston Marathon," Cheetham said.
On Monday, Morin and Zeus were stationed at Fenway Park as thousands of spectators descended on the city.
Zeus is a 3-year-old German Shepherd from Czech Republic who came to the department in September 2021.
Nashua officer Connor Perry and K-9 partner Yukon helped patrol near mile 25 of the marathon course where the words “Boston Strong” are painted on an overpass. Yukon is also certified in explosive device detection.
Officer Geny Gomez and K-9 Lobo also were on-hand for explosive detection at the marathon.
Many police dogs and their partners also worked the marathon, including four from Manchester Police Department including Doug, Duke, Kane and Wiley.
Perry grew up around police dogs with his father, longtime Londonderry Police Officer John Perry, also being a K-9 officer.