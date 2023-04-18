K-9 Zeus

Just a few weeks after completing training in explosive detection, Londonderry police K-9 Zeus put his new skills into action in helping to secure Fenway Park on Marathon Monday. 

This 127th running of the marathon marked the 10th anniversary of the 2013 bombings at the finish line, in which security has been greatly increased since. Dogs assisted from all over the nation, according to Londonderry police. 