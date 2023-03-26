Fatal fire in Milford

One person is dead after a fire late Friday at a mobile home in Milford, officials said. Courtesy Milford Fire Department Facebook

New Hampshire fire officials are urging residents to make sure their fire alarms are installed and working following a spike in deadly fires so far this year.

The New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office said there have been seven fire-related deaths since Jan. 1 in the Granite State — six died in connection with home fires and one died from a vehicle fire. In all of 2022, nine people died, Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey said in a release.