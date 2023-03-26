New Hampshire fire officials are urging residents to make sure their fire alarms are installed and working following a spike in deadly fires so far this year.
The New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office said there have been seven fire-related deaths since Jan. 1 in the Granite State — six died in connection with home fires and one died from a vehicle fire. In all of 2022, nine people died, Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey said in a release.
The deadly house fires so far this year have occurred in Langdon, Woodstock, Milford, Surry, Barnstead and Manchester.
In five of the six fatal house fires this year, investigators with the Fire Marshal’s office were unable to determine if the homes had working smoke alarms.
The only fire at this time the office can confirm may have had working smoke alarms was in Woodstock on Jan. 8, state fire officials said.
The risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).
“State Fire Marshal Toomey would like to remind all residents and visitors of the importance of having working smoke alarms in their homes. Homeowners should ensure they have alarms installed and test them regularly, preferably once a month, to make sure they are working properly,” said the New Hampshire Division of Fire Safety.
In all but one case, the fires occurred when people inside the home were asleep. Half of the fatal house fires reported across the U.S. occur when people are sleeping, officials said.
The last fire-related death occurred last Wednesday morning in Manchester.
A fire occurred at 360 Leda Ave. on March 22 at approximately 2:47 a.m., officials said.
So far in New Hampshire this year, all except one took place between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.