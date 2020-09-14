The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) annual 72-hour safety blitz was held last week, with nearly 9,000 inspectors throughout North America conducting commercial motor vehicle and driver inspections at weigh and inspection stations or as part of roving mobile patrols.
CVSA estimates that approximately 17 trucks or buses are inspected on average every minute during the 72-hour safety blitz, which concluded on Sept. 11.
The focus of this year’s International Roadcheck was on driver requirements.
New Hampshire State Police Col. Nathan Noyes announced Monday that enforcement efforts by state troopers during the CVSA International Roadcheck have also wrapped up, with no fatal motor vehicles crashes involving commercial motor vehicles during this period.
According to state police, from Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 members of New Hampshire State Police – Troop G conducted commercial motor vehicle inspections throughout the state to ensure safe operation of larger vehicles and reduce motor vehicle collisions.
During the 72-hour event, troopers inspected a total of 225 commercial motor vehicles and issued 10 CVSA decals to commercial motor vehicles that passed a Level I inspection where no critical violations of the North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria were found.
Troopers also discovered 394 violations, 66 of which were severe enough that they created a condition where the vehicle or its driver was placed out of service, state police said in a news release.
In total, 33 vehicles were placed out of service for critical safety violations, while 14 drivers were placed out of service for violations including possessing drugs, operating while not medically qualified, violating restrictions of driving hours, and not holding the proper class of driver’s license.
Troopers issued 42 citations as a result of commercial motor vehicle inspections, officials said.