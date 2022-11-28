A New Hampshire state trooper is being credited with using his own cruiser to stop a vehicle driving the wrong way on I-95 early Monday.
State police responded around 1:14 a.m. to reports of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 95 in Seabrook. Callers reported the driver was going northbound in the southbound lanes on I-95 in the area of Exit 1.
As the vehicle approached the Hampton toll plaza, state police and North Hampton police officers attempted to stop the vehicle by turning on the emergency lights and sirens on their cruisers.
The driver kept going past the officers in the wrong direction, state police said in a news release.
According to state police, at this point Trooper Peter Sankowich positioned his cruiser alongside the vehicle, at which time the vehicle allegedly continued along without stopping.
In an effort to prevent the vehicle from continuing to travel in the wrong direction toward oncoming traffic, Trooper Sankowich used his cruiser to make contact with the vehicle, “guiding the vehicle into a cement jersey barrier on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of the open road toll section,” bringing the vehicle to a stop.
The cruiser sustained cosmetic damage and the vehicle involved, a 2010 Hyundai Sonata, sustained disabling damage and needed to be towed from the scene, state police said.
The driver of the Hyundai Sonata, identified by state police as David Garriss, 79, of Swampscott, Mass., appeared “disoriented and confused,” state police said.
Garriss and an elderly female passenger, the only two occupants in the vehicle, were transported to the Seabrook Emergency Room for examination.
Garriss was charged with negligent driving and remained in the care of the Seabrook Emergency Room until arrangements could be made to contact family members.
One lane of the open road toll section of the Hampton Toll Plaza was closed for approximately 40 minutes while state police investigated the scene and emergency personnel removed the Hyundai.
Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact state police headquarters at 603-223-4381.