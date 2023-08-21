Trevor Sims, 50, was making dinner on Sunday night when he heard a loud bang and his mother-in-law screaming.
Sims said he ran upstairs and ushered his mother-in-law away from the gaping hole she was looking out of next to her bedroom.
Grabbing her portable oxygen tank and a few belongings, Sims rushed outside the house as police officers and fire trucks approached the home at 73 N. Main St., a home Sims and his wife had bought only five months ago.
Minutes prior, a 19-year-old man sped away from police when they tried to pull him over, resulting in a serious airborne collision course through a Belchertown neighborhood, according to police.
The airborne Nissan hit a light post before smashing into the front end of a 2023 Jeep Wrangler parked at a house at 79 North Main St., and finally stopped when it hit the outside of the home, police said.
The unidentified 19-year-old driver from New Hampshire was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police found beer cans and a fake ID inside the vehicle following the crash, they said.
“I heard what I thought were fireworks,” said Rich Desroches, resident at a nearby condominium complex.
John Belding said he was lucky just to get home to his condominium at 55 N. Main St. with the amount of police cars and fire trucks surrounding the area, shutting down N Main Street. It wasn’t until he went grocery shopping Monday morning that he saw the holes in his neighbor’s brick house.
Trevor Sims was one of only a few people who saw the body of the teenager in the bushes a short walk away from the house.
“The officer thought he ran off,” Sims said. “I heard something hit the bushes ... he was just gone. He was dead on scene.”
Still sitting on the second floor bathroom of the brick home is the Nissan engine which was ejected from the 19-year-old’s car, its oil leaking onto the first floor of the home, according to Sims.
However, one thing Sims said he is grateful for is that the Jeep parked near their house potentially helped the ejected engine fly to a part of the house where nobody was.
“If the Jeep wasn’t there,” Sims said. “It probably would’ve killed my mother-in-law.”
While Sims’ mother-in-law was able to be picked up at midnight by a family member, the couple hasn’t been allowed to go back into their home. A building inspector deemed the home structurally unsound.
While Sims said they were given $600 by the American Red Cross to stay at a hotel, he said he slept in his car in their parking lot to make sure nobody tried to break into their home. He also decided to stay to make sure their three cats, who weren’t all able to be located before he evacuated, didn’t escape through the gaping holes in the building.
However, his mother-in-law, who has early onset dementia, was worried that one of the cats, who Sims last saw near the rubble, was dead.
“He’s not the fastest cat,” Donna Sims said.
Thankfully, Trevor Sims said he found all of the cats and was able to sneak back into the home when all the police and fire trucks left, placing them in a room with a litter box, food and water.
“I don’t even know what to do with the cats,” Donna Sims said, sitting outside of her home which now has bright yellow caution tape around it. “I don’t know where to start.”
Sims, 49, said she rushed home from work after receiving a call from her husband. Sims said she had to park down the road because the street was closed.
“I was horrified walking up the hill, because I saw these two giant holes in the house,” Sims said.
Sims said by the time she arrived at her home, the teenager’s body wsa covered by a white sheet.
Sims said she is thankful her 21-year-old son wasn’t home at the time. His bedroom, according to Sims, is on the other side of the second-floor hole. The impact of the engine going into their house caused all of his belongings to move to the other side of the room.
The home has another hole on the first level where Sims said she kept her deceased father’s Stephen King book collection.
“All my dad’s books are damaged,” Sims said. “I kept the collection going after he passed away. Every time Stephen King came out with a book, I bought it. I never read any of them. I don’t even like Stephen King.”
The damages to their home and belongings haven’t been estimated yet, Sims said.
The couple said they don’t know where they will live after the American Red Cross money runs out but they hope their insurance provides a solution.
At the same time, as a mother to three sons, Sims said she is still thinking about the teenager who died on Sunday.
“The house can be replaced, you can’t replace him. Nineteen — he was just starting his life,” Donna Sims said.
