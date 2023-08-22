US-NEWS-MILES-MURRAY-IDD-AS-NEW-1-MLV.jpg

The home at 73 North Main St. in Belchertown, Mass., where a car engine smashed through the wall and into the house. 

 Juliet Schulman-Hall

The teen driver killed in a serious, airborne collision course of a car wreck in Belchertown on Sunday night has been identified by the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Miles Murray, 19, of Henniker, N.H., was ejected from his 2011 Nissan Altima around 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 20, after the car went airborne over a bed of mulch, then hit rock wall, a tree and a light post before smashing into the front end of a 2023 Jeep Wrangler parked at 79 N. Main St., police said.