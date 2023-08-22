The teen driver killed in a serious, airborne collision course of a car wreck in Belchertown, Mass., on Sunday night has been identified by the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
Miles Murray, 19, of Henniker, N.H., was ejected from his 2011 Nissan Altima around 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 20, after the car went airborne over a bed of mulch, then hit rock wall, a tree and a light post before smashing into the front end of a 2023 Jeep Wrangler parked at 79 N. Main St., police said.
The teenager’s body was found a distance from the car following the crash, State Police said, and a witness said Murray had landed in the bushes some ways from where his Nissan Altima finally came to a rest against the exterior wall of 79 N. Main St.
Due to the impact of the crash, the Nissan Altima’s engine was launched from the vehicle and smashed into another home at 73 N. Main St., landing inside 50-year-old Trevor Sims’ second-floor bathroom.
Sims’ mother-in-law, who has early onset dementia, had been in the room next door when the engine smashed through the wall. He ran upstairs and gathered the woman away from the gaping hole in the side of their brick home.
She was not injured, and the family was able to arrange for her to leave later in the night, Sims recalled. Sims’ wife, Donna, 49, also rushed home to her family after her husband called with the emergency. Their 21-year-old son was not home at the time of the crash.
Now, the family is displaced as their home has been deemed structurally unsafe due to the substantial damage from the crash, and with just $600 provided by the American Red Cross, they’re not sure where they will live, Sims said.
As for the cause of the crash, investigators are still working to determine the exact facts and circumstances, State Police said.
A trooper had initially tried to pull over Murray that evening in on Route 202 in Belchertown because he was swerving over marked lanes, State Police said.
Murray did not stop, police said, and did not see a left curve in the road before becoming airborne as he drove off the righthand side and hit a bed of mulch before his fatal crash course through the Belchertown neighborhood.
It is unclear at this time whether an actual pursuit of the Nissan Altima was initiated by the trooper after they attempted to pull over the car, State Police said.
Beer cans and a fake Vermont ID with Murray’s picture were also found inside the car after the crash, State Police said, and more beer cans were found at the site of the crash on the ground outside of the car.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has taken custody of Murray’s body and will perform a post-mortem examination, State Police said.