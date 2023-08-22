US-NEWS-MILES-MURRAY-IDD-AS-NEW-1-MLV.jpg

The home at 73 North Main St. in Belchertown, Mass., where a car engine smashed through the wall and into the house.

 Juliet Schulman-Hall

The teen driver killed in a serious, airborne collision course of a car wreck in Belchertown, Mass., on Sunday night has been identified by the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Miles Murray, 19, of Henniker, N.H., was ejected from his 2011 Nissan Altima around 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 20, after the car went airborne over a bed of mulch, then hit rock wall, a tree and a light post before smashing into the front end of a 2023 Jeep Wrangler parked at 79 N. Main St., police said.