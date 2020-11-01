Conservation officers rescued a North Conway woman after she injured a knee while hiking the Black Cap trail Halloween night.
Just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, New Hampshire Fish and Game received a call reporting a woman identified as Chellsey Latham, 32 of North Conway injured her knee and needed assistance on the Black Cap Trail. According to conservation officers, Latham was descending the trail with her husband when -- about half a mile from the trailhead -- she fell, injuring her knee on a rock.
Members of the North Conway fire department and a conservation officer responded. According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, Latham attempted to continue hiking on her own but was unable to. She was placed in a litter and carried out to the trailhead. Rescue crews reached the trailhead shortly after 7 p.m.
According to Fish and Game Sgt. Alex Lopashanski, Latham and her husband were “well prepared for their hike.”
All hikers venturing out this time of year are reminded that winter conditions are present in the White Mountains and even in the lower peaks snow and ice are starting to accumulate,” said Lopashanski in a statement. “Temperatures drop rapidly after sunset and conditions at the trailhead are much milder than conditions on the summits. It is essential to carry additional clothes and equipment necessary to travel safely and stay comfortable.”