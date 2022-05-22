A Seabrook woman was killed and two others were seriously injured after a car crashed into the checkout section of a family-owned farm stand Saturday in Massachusetts, officials said.

Newbury Police Chief John Lucey said the crash happened around 3:35 p.m. at the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center in Byfield, a village in the town of Newbury.

Lucey said the car was accelerating at a "high rate of speed in reverse" when it hit the checkout section.

The victim was identified as Susan Sforza Nico, 47, of Seabrook. Nico was working at her family’s farm stand at the time of the crash, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

A 57-year old male and an 8-year old female were also struck. They were transported to separate area hospitals, where their conditions stabilized, officials said.

The operator of the motor vehicle, a 70-year old woman, is cooperating with the investigation and has not been charged at this time, officials said.

The accident remains under investigation by Newbury Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.