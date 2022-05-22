NH woman killed when car slams into farm stand in reverse By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email May 22, 2022 May 22, 2022 Updated 7 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Seabrook woman was killed and two others were seriously injured when a car crashed into the checkout section of a family-owned farm stand Saturday in Massachusetts, officials said.Newbury Police Chief John Lucey said the crash happened around 3:35 p.m. at the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center in Byfield, a village in the town of Newbury.Lucey said the car was accelerating at a “high rate of speed in reverse” when it hit the checkout section.The victim was identified as Susan Sforza Nico, 47, of Seabrook. Nico was working at her family’s farm stand at the time of the crash, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.A 57-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl were also struck. They were transported to separate area hospitals, where their conditions stabilized, officials said.The operator of the motor vehicle, a 70-year-old woman, is cooperating with the investigation and has not been charged at this time, officials said.The accident remains under investigation by Newbury Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Beloved school resource officer remembered Windham officer pulls fire victim to safety, fights off smoke inhalation Backcountry skier rescued off Mt. Washington with a little help from the Cog Railway NH woman killed when car slams into farm stand in reverse State trooper who saved suicidal teen will get Hero Award +2 Human remains found in car in Connecticut River in 2021 are identified via DNA testing Load more {{title}} Most Popular Human remains found in car in Connecticut River in 2021 are identified via DNA testing Bethlehem woman killed in I-93 crash Rain helps, winds hurt fight against Bemis Fire in Crawford Notch Two New Hampshire cops take on the task of firefighters Dover police officers recognized for helping residents flee burning apartment Mass. man airlifted after serious injury in Richmond ATV crash Manchester officers recognized for helping residents escape fire Motorcycle crashes into van on Everett Turnpike in Merrimack Fla. woman suffers possible heat stroke hiking Hedgehog Mtn. Just a drill: Police training at Bear Brook park this week Request News Coverage