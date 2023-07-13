Nine people were displaced and two people injured in a two-alarm fire in Concord on Thursday, fire officials said.
At 9:44 a.m., Concord fire crews responded to 53 Hall St. for a reported building fire. Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy flames coming out of a window on the side of the building.
Firefighters entered the building and made an aggressive interior attack, knocking down the bulk of the visible fire. Multiple apartments were searched and rescue crews determined no residents remained in the building.
A second alarm was struck when heavy fire was found in the attic, Concord Fire Chief John Chisholm said in a statement. A general alarm was also sounded to recall all off-duty Concord firefighters.
The fire was declared under control at 11:39 a.m.
The building housed three apartments, displacing a total of nine people, Chisholm said. The Red Cross was not requested to respond to the scene, officials said.
One resident was evaluated for smoke inhalation but was not transported to the hospital. A Concord firefighter was evaluated and treated for heat exhaustion but did not require transport to a local hospital.
Three cats were reported inside the building at the time of the fire, Chisholm said. One cat was removed unharmed. Concord firefighters treated another cat with oxygen at the scene and “believe the cat will recover,” Chisholm said.
The third cat had yet to be found as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
“The heat index reached 87°F during the incident, which contributed to heat stress and the decision to sound the general alarm,” Chisholm said in a statement. “Additionally, multiple mutual aid companies were unable to respond to assist due to staffing challenges, which caused delays in mutual aid companies arriving to assist.”
Units from Hooksett, Loudon, Hopkinton, Manchester, Chichester, Franklin, Epsom, Allenstown, Weare, and the Capital Area Chief Coordinator assisted Concord units at the scene, officials said.
Goffstown, Pittsfield, Canterbury, Tilton-Northfield, and Belmont all provided coverage to Concord during the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.