MANCHESTER — Two fire trucks collided in the city Friday afternoon leaving nine people injured.
The fire trucks were responding to a call when they were involved in a crash with a Ford F-150 pickup truck about 12:45 p.m. near Maple and Bridge streets.
In a news release, police spokesman Heather Hamel said the extent of the injuries is not yet known. The investigation is just beginning, and police have not yet determined the cause of the crash.
American Medical Response, Inc., the city's Emergency Medical Services provider, said it sent five ambulances to the scene.
"Thankful all should be OK," a tweet reads.
A DPW crew made quick work of replacing a traffic light knocked down in the crash.
Several roads were closed in the area, including Maple Street at Lowell Street, and Bridge Street between Beech and Malvern streets.
Police said drivers should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.