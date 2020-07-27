LINCOLN -- Conservation officers say a New Jersey woman was rescued Monday after suffering a leg injury while hiking near Georgiana Falls in Lincoln.
Officials said the hiker, identified as 43-year-old Gwen Anderson of North Brunswick, N.J., was spending time with her family cooling off in the swimming holes located along Harvard Brook when she wedged her foot between two rocks, causing the lower leg injury.
Anderson was able to hobble a short distance down the trail prior to rescuers arriving.
Around 3:15 p.m. conservation officers were notified of the situation and responded to the Georgiana Falls Trail, along with volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team.
By 4:30 p.m. the first rescuers arrived located the injured hiker and were able to stabilize the injury, and shortly after 5 p.m. the team was able to start the 1.1-mile carryout.
At 6 p.m. the rescue party reached the trailhead on Hanson Farm Road and a waiting LinWood ambulance. Anderson was transported by ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for evaluation of her injuries.