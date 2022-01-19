SALISBURY, Mass. — The state continues to investigate the cause of a fire Monday morning on Central Avenue.
Five buildings on four properties, including Michael's Oceanfront Motel, were destroyed by the wind-driven fire that broke out at roughly 2 a.m., according to the state Department of Fire Services.
Thirty-six people were left homeless by the fire, according to the American Red Cross of Massachusetts.
Department of Fire Services spokesman Jake Wark said in an email that the cause of the blaze was still under investigation by state and local fire investigators and no determination is expected in the immediate future.
Michael's Oceanside Motel at 40 Central Ave. was built about 1974 and the property was last assessed at $1,050,900 ($440,000 building value, $606,800 land value and extra features valued at $3,300.)
The building featured 22 rooms. The property was bought by Gina and Thomas Cloutier of Salem, New Hampshire, from Dean Borrelli for $551,250 in May 2014.
Borrelli is also the listed owner of 30 Central Ave., which he bought from Beverly Borrelli for $225,000 in May 2014.
The single-family, Colonial-style building was constructed in 1920 and most recently assessed at $720,200 ($265,900 building value, $10,300 extra features value, $44,000 land value.)
The property at 38 Central Ave. was last assessed at $878,100 ($542,700 building value and $335,400 land value) and owned by Thomas and Marguerite Levesque of Hampton, New Hampshire.
Thomas Levesque has owned the property since 2019. It contained eight residential units.
Grace Marie Saffi of Seabrook, New Hampshire, owned the single-residential-unit property at 34 Central Ave., which was last assessed at $1,017,800
($291,000 in building value, $726,800 in land value.)