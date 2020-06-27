Some expected benefits from the state shutdown during the pandemic did not materialize. Although fewer cars were on the road, the number of highway fatalities did not drop.
New Hampshire had 40 traffic fatalities from Jan. 1 to June 24, compared to 41 deaths during the same period last year, according to data from the Department of Safety’s Office of Highway Safety.
During the peak period of the COVID-19 crisis, from March 15 to June 15, traffic deaths actually were higher than last year: 22 compared to 19.
Eight of the traffic fatalities so far this year involved adult pedestrians, twice as many as the year before. One adult bicyclist was killed during that time period. Last year none were.
With many people staying home from work and school, more were out walking and riding, which could be a factor in the traffic deaths.
Reckless driving could be as well.
State Police Lt. Chad Lavoie, commander of Troop D in Concord, said state police received many reports of speeding and reckless driving on the roads during the pandemic’s peak.
Some drivers were tagged going well over 100 miles per hour on I-93 and I-89 in the Concord area, Lavoie said.
“I just think they were taking advantage of the fact there was less traffic on the roadways,” he said. “It was kind of a free-for-all to speed and drive aggressively, putting not only themselves at risk but other people on the road.”
Crime, something else that might have dropped during the pandemic, with bars and businesses shuttered and stay-at-home orders in place, didn’t either, at least in Manchester.
According to Manchester police, a total of 147 violent crimes (homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault) were reported in March, April and May. There were 592 property crimes (burglary, larceny, auto theft and arson) reported during the same three months.
In the same period of 2019, Manchester police reported 146 violent crimes and 585 property crimes.
The previous year, 153 violent crimes and 751 property crimes were reported in those three months.
With summer upon us and more of the state opening up, state troopers have stepped up enforcement, Lavoie said. Their message: “Slow down and just get to your destination safely and enjoy yourself when you get there,” Lavoie said.
And “put down the cell phones.”