ALTON — As he stood Monday morning outside his home on Halls Hill Road, Gilles Pelletier thanked God for getting him and his wife home safely Sunday in the midst of a deluge that washed out parts of town and state roads, including routes 11 and 140.

At the conclusion of Sunday services at their church in Rochester, the pastor announced that the area, including Alton, was under a tornado watch, Pelletier said.

Alton damage
Extensive damage caused by Sunday’s heavy rain and flooding is evident on Monday on New Hampshire Route 140 in Alton.
Alton Route 140
Looking west from Alton Village on Monday, New Hampshire Route 140 still shows the extensive damage caused by torrential rains and flooding on Sunday.
Alton damage
Alton Route11

An excavator joined by a crew from the state Department of Transportation works on Monday to repair a large hole that opened up on Route 11, just north of Alton Bay, following heavy rains and flooding in the area on Sunday.