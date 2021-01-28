MEREDITH – No one was injured in a Thursday afternoon fire that destroyed a building and several boats at Meredith Marina.
Reported at 4:44 p.m., the two-alarm fire brought personnel and equipment from around the Lakes Region to the scene on the western shore of Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee, said Meredith Fire Chief Ken Jones, who was at the nearby Meredith fire station at the time of the call.
When he got to the marina, Jones said he observed heavy flames coming from a steel building used to service boats, which was unoccupied at the time, and, along with a boat inside, was later declared a total loss.
Because the building had not yet collapsed on its own, Jones requested that an excavator be brought in to knock it down. He said the cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation and that State Fire Marshall Paul Parisi had been notified.
Because of the possibility that gasoline, oil and other fluids from the marina may have leaked into Lake Winnipesaukee, Jones said that the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Resources was also contacted.
Although wind and below-freezing temperatures were factors as firefighters began an external attack, Jones said they were able to draw water from two hydrants near the marina.
Firefighters did, however, have to concern themselves with containing the spread of the fire to two other buildings at the marina, including one used for storage, and also to boats stored behind the service building.
Three of those boats were destroyed, said Jones, and two sustained heat damage, as did another boat in the storage building.
Employees were at the marina at the time of the fire, but they were all in an administrative office for a meeting when it started, Jones said.
Just after 6 p.m., Meredith Marina posted on its Facebook page that “Everyone is safe!”