Bedford firefighters are shown working at the scene of a 3-alarm fire at the Hampshire Green Apartments at 15 Iron Horse Drive on Thursday. Bedford fire officials say no one was injured, but 36 residents were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting those left without shelter following the blaze.
No injuries were reported in a three-alarm fire in a Bedford apartment complex that left 36 people displaced, fire officials said.
Bedford Fire Chief Scott Hunter said the Red Cross was on scene assisting displaced residents find shelter. Boxes of pizza and cases of bottled water were delivered to the Hampshire Green Apartments complex at 15 Iron Horse Drive around 4 p.m., headed for those left homeless by the blaze.
Working with building management, we’ve accounted for all the residents in the building,” said Hunter. “Red Cross is helping them make arrangements. We’re starting to do assessments in the building, to get them in there when possible to get their belongings, car keys, those types of things.”
Electricity and gas services to Building B at the complex were turned off Thursday afternoon, Hunter said.
“In partnership with building management, the determination was made that no one is going to sleep in this building tonight,” said Hunter.
Hunter said around 12:45 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to 15 Iron Horse Drive for reports of smoke. Upon arrival, crews reported heavy smoke coming through the roof.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
One resident was evaluated at the scene for a possible medical issue but wasn’t transported, Hunter said.