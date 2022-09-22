Bedford 3-alarm fire

Bedford firefighters are shown working at the scene of a 3-alarm fire at the Hampshire Green Apartments at 15 Iron Horse Drive on Thursday. Bedford fire officials say no one was injured, but 36 residents were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting those left without shelter following the blaze.

Paul Feely/Union Leader

 By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff

No injuries were reported in a three-alarm fire in a Bedford apartment complex that left 36 people displaced, fire officials said.

Bedford Fire Chief Scott Hunter said the Red Cross was on scene assisting displaced residents find shelter. Boxes of pizza and cases of bottled water were delivered to the Hampshire Green Apartments complex at 15 Iron Horse Drive around 4 p.m., headed for those left homeless by the blaze.