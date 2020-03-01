Conservation officers say no one was injured after two rented snowmobiles hit head-on along the Presidential Rail Trail in Gorham Sunday afternoon.
According to a New Hampshire Fish and Game department press release, around 4:15 p.m. Sunday conservation officers were notified of a head-on crash involving two rented snowmobiles on the Presidential Rail Trail, also known as Corridor 12, in Gorham. The initial non-emergency phone call was placed by an employee of a rental company that owned one of the snow machines involved in the crash.
According to conservation officers who responded to the scene, the two snowmobile operators were identified as Judy Pilla, 59, of Boca Raton, Fla., and Georges Aguehounde, 30, of Washington, D.C.
According to the release, Pilla and Aquehounde were operating in separate riding parties and did not know each other when they crashed just before a bridge after one operator attempted to avoid hitting another member of their riding party.
Both operators were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. The operator at fault was cited with a ticket for failing to turn to the right and reduce speed to avoid collision, a violation level offense.
“With the nature of the crash, and the location of the crash scene, both operators are considered extremely lucky to have walked away without serious injury,” said Conservation Officer James Cyrs in a statement.