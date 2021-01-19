No one was injured Tuesday when a small plane went off a runway at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, officials said.
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director Ted Kitchens said the plane, a single-engine Piper aircraft, went off a runway around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.
“There were no injuries reported, no impact to operations, and the airport remains open and operating normally,” said Kitchens.
Crews responded and were examining the aircraft, which came to rest in a grassy area off to the side of the runway, Kitchens said. He was unable to confirm social media reports of a small fuel leak at the site.
Kitchens said airport officials were unsure what caused the plane to go off the runway, but said federal officials have been notified of the incident.
Kitchens said he was unsure how many people were on the Piper went it went off the runway.